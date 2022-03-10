Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $719.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.44 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Roku posted sales of $574.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

ROKU stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.89. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Roku by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

