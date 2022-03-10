Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $174.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 9,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

