Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $45.95 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 258,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,687. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

