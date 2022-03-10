Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,065.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 295,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

