Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.