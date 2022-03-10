Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 191,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immuneering by 23,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Immuneering by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 146,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

