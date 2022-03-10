Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Immuneering stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 146,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $33.99.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
