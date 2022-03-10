Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

