Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Camden National by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.