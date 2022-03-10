Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,379 shares of company stock worth $18,359,372 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $23,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

