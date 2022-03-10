Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

