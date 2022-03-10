Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) to Hold

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.68 ($17.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $23,582,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

