Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Hold

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

