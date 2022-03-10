Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Zano has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.92 or 0.99823141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00254411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00137282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00258922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031675 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,099,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,069,738 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

