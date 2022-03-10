Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.12

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.12 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.
ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
