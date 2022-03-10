Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.12

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.12 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

