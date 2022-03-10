ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0172

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $8,173.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.26 or 0.06597240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.81 or 0.99820705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

