ZKSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

