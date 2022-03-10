Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

ZUMZ stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 633,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,275. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

