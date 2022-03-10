Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

