$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

BBBY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 204,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,504. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

