$0.14 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

