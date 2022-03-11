-$0.17 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

