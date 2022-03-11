-$0.17 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,163. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

