-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $333,000.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,145. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

