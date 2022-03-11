$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,894. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $164.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 76.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

