-$0.83 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.64). Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $10,398,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,251. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

