0xcert (ZXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,584.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $683,547.31 and $82,584.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

