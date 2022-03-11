$1.04 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.54. 99,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,993. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

