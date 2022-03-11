$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $40.49. 6,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

