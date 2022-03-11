$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Renalytix AI posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $12.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.11 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 97,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

