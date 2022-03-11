$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

