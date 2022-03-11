$1.49 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

