$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. 2,080,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,387. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

