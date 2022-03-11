$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.49. 47,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,414. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

