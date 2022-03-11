1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Purchases $13,820.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

