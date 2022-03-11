1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Purchases $13,820.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.