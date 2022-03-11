1,000 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.