100,000 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

