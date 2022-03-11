10,894 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 6,124,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,421. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $211.42 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

