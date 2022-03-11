$117.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 57,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.