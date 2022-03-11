1,534 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $130.33 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

