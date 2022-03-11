$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

