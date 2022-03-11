$18.59 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report $18.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.14 million to $20.54 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.
VLNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,383. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
