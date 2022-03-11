$18.59 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report $18.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.14 million to $20.54 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

VLNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,383. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.