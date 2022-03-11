27,830 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 75.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

