29,954 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.