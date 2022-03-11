29,954 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BRX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
