$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Carvana reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,709. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.