$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 49,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.