$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) to report $31.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.89 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 191,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,408. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $683.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

