3,113 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 261,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 226,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,919 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,855,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

