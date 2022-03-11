3,155 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 350.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,876,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

TPTX opened at $27.84 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $117.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.