3,155 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 350.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,876,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Turning Point Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
