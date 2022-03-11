360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.67

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 2632750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

