360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.67

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 2632750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.
About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.