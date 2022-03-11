361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 1,056.3% in February

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,056.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (Get Rating)

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

