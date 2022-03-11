361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 1,056.3% in February

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,056.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.
Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
361 Degrees International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 361 Degrees International (TSIOF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.